Philadelphia Health Department Debuts Campaign On Dangers Of Children Eating Sugary Snacks 

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia’s Health Department is launching a media campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of children eating sugary snacks. Officials made the announcement Wednesday morning at City Hall, calling diabetes an epidemic in Philadelphia and the country.
“We can’t let diabetes overtake the next generation,” Philadelphia Department of Public Health Commissioner Tom Farley said. “No parent wants his or her child to be obese, no parent wants his or her child to develop diabetes when they become adults. Every parent wants their child to be healthy. This campaign is about helping parents do that.”
Officials say obesity is one of the main drivers of type 2 diabetes, and both are on the rise in the city and nationally.
Diabetes is the sixth-leading cause of death in Philadelphia.
A healthy diet is important for young kids and adults.