WEATHER ALERT:Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Philadelphia, Surrounding Area Until 9 PM
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBig Brother
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By Stephanie Stahl
Filed Under:HealthWatch, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — First it was sugary drinks. Now Philadelphia is taking aim at sweet snacks. This round is an awareness and educational campaign, not a tax.

It’s all about kids in Philadelphia consuming too much sugar, which is linked to the obesity epidemic and record-high rates of diabetes.

You’ll begin seeing the new ads and commercials soon. They provide information about the dangers of sugar, and strategies to help children eat better with fewer sweets.

“Today’s afternoon snack can be tomorrow’s diabetes,” one ad reads.

The new media campaign from the Philadelphia Health Department is taking aim at sugary snacks and how dangerous they can be for children.

“Sugary snacks can lead to obesity, which can cause diabetes and serious complications like kidney damage, blindness and even amputations,” one commercial says.

New Experimental Therapy Giving Hope For People With Pancreatic Cancer

“We can’t let diabetes overtake the next generation,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Tom Farley said.

In unveiling the new campaign, Farley says sugar drives much of the obesity epidemic.

“The average child takes in more than 20 teaspoons of sugar per day,” he said.

The recommendation is less than six teaspoons of sugar per day, but most sweet snacks contain much more.

“Here in Philadelphia, 22% of our children have obesity,” Farley said.

“Snack cakes may be convenient but that convenience comes at a cost. Cinnamon rolls, donuts, cookies and other baked goods are a top source of sugars, flour and saturated fat. These are empty calories that fuel disease,” said Joelle Johnson, senior policy associate for the Center for Science in the Public Interest.

Working Moms Have Stronger Memory, Less Risk Of Alzheimer’s Than Non-Working Moms, Study Says

The new ad campaign features Philadelphia families offering simple solutions to get their children to eat healthier

“My secret is giving something healthy and sweet, like apple slices,” Fortune Walker said.

Walker, a mother of two children in Northeast Philadelphia, is featured in one of the ads.

“I think its important that we learn how to give our kids healthier snacks,” Walker said.

High rates of obesity and diabetes from sugar are often linked to povertyC

Stephanie Stahl

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s