By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Energy Solutions, Talkers


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — City officials warn that residents may smell an odor in the air as the shutdown at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery in South Philadelphia continues. The refinery is shuttering after a catastrophic explosion and fire in the early-morning hours of June 21.

Credit: CBS3

Officials with ReadyPhiladelphia, the city’s Office of Emergency Management, say residents should not be alarmed by the smell.

The Philadelphia Fire Department continues to monitor the air quality surrounding the refinery. So far, all tests are negative.

In late June, it was announced that the refinery would be permanently shut down after the fire made it impossible to continue operations at the facility.

