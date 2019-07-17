PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Looking for a place to raise your kids? A new report just ranked New Jersey as the top state for having the least at-risk youth in the U.S.
The WalletHub report looked at 15 key indicators of youth risk like education, employment, poverty rate, drug use, teen pregnancy, obesity, incarcerated youth, physical, mental and emotional health among 16 to 24-year-olds.
According to the report, kids in the Garden State are fairing the best than their counterparts living in other states. The study found New Jersey has the lowest youth poverty rate and the lowest youth labor force.
Pennsylvania ranked 32nd for the most at-risk youth and Delaware came in at 12th place for most at-risk youth.
Top 5 states with the least at-risk youth:
- New Jersey
- Massachusettes
- Minnesota
- Utah
- New Hampshire
Top 5 states with most at-risk youth:
- Louisiana
- District of Columbia
- Mississippi
- Arkansas
- Nevada
Experts say idleness and social disconnection are among the biggest problems for at-risk youths today.
To see the complete list, click here.