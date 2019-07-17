



ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Some people at the Jersey Shore are hoping to cool off from the dangerous heat in the water, but there is also an additional warning in effect for New Jersey. The National Weather Service issued a rip current warning for the entire state on Wednesday.

With the mercury rising, shore visitors had one goal in mind.

“Jump in the water, swim,” one beachgoer said.

With a pleasant southeast breeze, most beachgoers were happy with their choice. But the cool waters come with a caution – rip currents.

Two- to three-foot waves mixed with full moon tides and the threat of thunderstorms caused the National Weather Service to issue a rip current warning for the entire Jersey Shore Wednesday, meaning lifeguards have to be on their toes and swimmers need to pay attention to instructions.

“If there is somebody swimming near the rip current or if they’re starting out of the water near one, we go up to them, show them where it is, we explain what it does and ask them to stay as close to the lifeguard stand as possible,” Atlantic City Beach Patrol Lt. John Malecki said.

It’s also good to know where to find a lifeguard in case someone in your group suffers a heat-related illness. If you don’t have some sort of shade it’s easy to overheat on the beach in the relentless sun.

The rule is, once the lifeguards leave the beach do not go past about your knees, anywhere you’re not very comfortable with your footing so you’re not taken out by the undertow.