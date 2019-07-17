WEATHER ALERT:Excessive Heat Warning In Effect And Flash Flood Watch From Wed. 2 PM Until Thurs. 1 AM
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia Police


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a man who demanded money and threatened an elderly victim confined to a bed during a robbery at a home in South Philadelphia. Police say it happened on July 2, around 9:30 a.m., on the 1600 block of South Front Street.

Police say the suspect was captured on surveillance video entering the victim’s residence.

(credit: Philadelphia Police)

Police say the man then encountered the victim who is confined to a bed, and demanded money and other items of value. It’s not known if the suspect go away with anything.

The suspect then fled west on the 100 block of Fernon Street, where he threw away his black sweatshirt.

He was last seen walking north on the 1600 block of 2nd Street, toward Tasker Street.

If you have any information about this suspect, call police at 215-686-3013/3014

