By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, St. Christopher's Children Hosptial


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Four local health organizations are exploring a purchase of St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children. Einstein, Jefferson, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and Temple are attempting to save the 143-year-old pediatric hospital from bankruptcy.

St. Christopher’s is owned by the same healthcare investor that’s shutting down Hahnemann University Hospital.

Hahnemann University Hospital Announces Shutdown Timeline, Final Closing Date

Unlike Hahnemann, St. Christopher’s is profitable.

