PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Four local health organizations are exploring a purchase of St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children. Einstein, Jefferson, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and Temple are attempting to save the 143-year-old pediatric hospital from bankruptcy.
St. Christopher’s is owned by the same healthcare investor that’s shutting down Hahnemann University Hospital.
Unlike Hahnemann, St. Christopher’s is profitable.