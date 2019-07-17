WEATHER ALERT:Excessive Heat Warning In Effect And Flash Flood Watch From Wed. 2 PM Until Thurs. 1 AM
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Macy's, New Jersey news


EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A man who posed as a Social Security agent over the phone scammed an elderly man out of $7,000 in Evesham Township, police say. Police began investigating the phone scam complaint on July 16.

The investigation found an unknown man contacted the elderly resident posing as a Social Security agent and using a number associated with the Evesham Township Police Department.

The impostor told the elderly man there was a warrant for his arrest and he could resolve it by purchasing Macy’s gift cards and giving the card information to the caller.

Police say the man went to the bank, withdrew the money and purchased $7,000 worth of Macy’s gift cards. He then sent photos of the cards to the caller.

Police are still investigating where the call originated from.

If you have any concerns or questions regarding the authenticity of a caller in these types of situations, contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1111 immediately.

