TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Prosecutors say a suspended Ewing Township police officer has been arrested and charged with the murder of his three-month-old daughter. The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said 31-year-old Daniel Bannister was arrested Wednesday at a Wawa on Silvia Street.
Bannister, hired as a Ewing Township officer in May 2017, has been suspended since December.
Emergency responders were called to the Bannister home Dec. 5 and found three-month-old Hailey not breathing and in cardiac arrest. Medical personnel said she had a fractured skull and ribs, and she died Dec. 11. Prosecutors allege that the injuries “indicated an ongoing pattern of abuse.”
The child’s mother, 29-year-old Catherine Bannister, was charged with second-degree child endangerment.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether the defendants had attorneys; Daniel Bannister didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment Wednesday.
