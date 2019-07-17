



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dozens of children are getting to show off their talents. They are joining forces with a Philadelphia Eagles star to create a unique mural.

Philadelphia has long been known as a place where artwork resonates loudly with residents. A new mural graced a playground in Mantua, inspired by Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins and his foundation.

There are more than 4,000 works of public art in the City of Philadelphia and the new mural in West Philly will be added to that impressive display.

“We found this playground, we were like, ‘This is the site,'” Jane Golden with Mural Arts Philadelphia said.

The city’s Mural Arts program teamed up with the Malcolm Jenkins Foundation to transform this rendering into a new mural. Some 95 kids with the foundation’s Young Dragons program are helping to bring this vibrant design to life.

The six-week summer program with Drexel University teaches kids science, technology, engineering, math, art and the co-existence of each.

“It’s a great marriage between our youth learning how to give back, but also really tying in the art. I think this is our city so we control our own neighborhoods and what that looks like,” Jenkins said.

The Eagles safety has long been an outspoken advocate for social justice and criminal justice reform, and his image will be gracing the latest mural.

“It actually shows Malcolm Jenkins running with some of the kids in his program,” mural artist Nile Livingston said.

“I feel like I can really make a mark,” Young Dragons program member Zahara Simmons said. “I feel like I’m helping, I’m actually here and doing things for other people.”

A colorful and meaningful mural is coming to life one paint stroke at a time.

The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation’s Young Dragons program is a free summer camp offered at no cost to middle school students ages 10 to 14 in West Philadelphia.