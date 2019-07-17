  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Conshohocken News, Local, Local TV, Talkers

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (CBS) — A big honor for two local police officers credited with saving a baby girl’s life. On Wednesday, Conshohocken Borough police officers Joseph Glasgow and Xavier Perez were presented with an award for their heroic actions.

On July 4, they rushed to help save a 2-month-old girl who was in cardiac arrest due to choking. Their actions saved her life.

“Their actions that day ensured life. It was such a win for that baby, the family, the department, the community and them personally,” Conshohocken Police Chief George Metz said.

The officers’ families were there for the special night.

Both Perez and Glasgow are military veterans and served in the Middle East.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s