CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (CBS) — A big honor for two local police officers credited with saving a baby girl’s life. On Wednesday, Conshohocken Borough police officers Joseph Glasgow and Xavier Perez were presented with an award for their heroic actions.
On July 4, they rushed to help save a 2-month-old girl who was in cardiac arrest due to choking. Their actions saved her life.
“Their actions that day ensured life. It was such a win for that baby, the family, the department, the community and them personally,” Conshohocken Police Chief George Metz said.
The officers’ families were there for the special night.
Both Perez and Glasgow are military veterans and served in the Middle East.