LOWER SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A thief in Lower Southampton Township is making sure to stay cool during the upcoming heat wave. Police say the man stole three window AC units and computer equipment from a business on Bridgetown Pike.
Surveillance video shows the man walking around the business at about 9 p.m.
Police say the man fled with the items and left behind an empty beer bottle on the property.
“The thief enjoyed an alcoholic beverage while committing the theft since it appears he left an empty beer bottle as his calling card,” Southampton Township police said in a release. “He may also have advanced knowledge in meteorology and knew of the heat wave currently descending upon the local area as reasoning for the crime.”
The suspect is described as an older white man. He last seen wearing a red T-shirt, gray pants, a ball cap, and New Balance sneakers.
If you have any information on this incident, call Lower Southampton Township police.