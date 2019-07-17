Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a pair of suspects accused of robbing a Target in Northeast Philadelphia twice. Surveillance video shows a man and woman entering the store on the 7400 block of Bustleton Avenue on July 7.
Police say the pair hid inside of the Target and waiting until employees left before they smashed glass cases and took off with PlayStations, Beats headphones and Apple products.
The first incident occurred on May 14.
If you recognize either of these suspects, contact police at 215-686-TIPS.