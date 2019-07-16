PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Roxborough woman is hoping to identify a man she says broke into her home while she was at the Jersey Shore. Andrea Albelda says the man, who appeared to be drunk, was recorded on home surveillance cameras breaking into her home near Mitchell Street and Shurs Lane on Saturday night.
“Our house was broken into last night by what seemingly appears to be a drunken man looking for a place to crash,” Albelda wrote on Facebook. “We were at the shore, but thanks to our Blink security cameras we saw him trying multiple times to gain entry to our front AND back doors.”
Albelda says after multiple failed attempts at opening the door, the man “forcibly” opened one of the windows, breaking the lock and gaining access inside. She says the man was seen leaving her home the next morning and then returning about an hour later.
“The most disturbing video was seeing him leaving my house at 8:05 this morning, and then returning an hour later, probably to retrieve something he’d left behind,” Albelda said.
The man was last seen wearing a blue and white wide-striped T-shirt, and red and blue Sperry sneakers.
Albelda says she hopes to press charges.
If you have any information on this incident, call police.