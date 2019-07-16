Man Wanted For Burglary From Ultimo Coffee Shop In Southwest Center City, Police Say

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a man they say broke into a coffee shop and stole several valuables. The incident happened at the Ultimo Coffee Shop at 2149 Catharine St., just before 7 a.m. on May 17.
Surveillance video shows the man going into the basement and into the employee area where police say he removed several valuables.
If you have any information on this incident, call police.