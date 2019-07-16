  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMFamily Feud
    09:30 AMFamily Feud
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a man they say broke into a coffee shop and stole several valuables. The incident happened at the Ultimo Coffee Shop at 2149 Catharine St., just before 7 a.m. on May 17.

Man Wanted For Burglary From Ultimo Coffee Shop In Southwest Center City, Police Say

Surveillance video shows the man going into the basement and into the employee area where police say he removed several valuables.

If you have any information on this incident, call police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s