Comments
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — An Allentown man is accused of throwing acid on two people, causing them to suffer burns. Arnold Bell, 51, was arrested and charged in the incident.
Police responded to Sacred Heart Hospital on Monday around 2:45 a.m. after two victims reported they were burned after Bell threw acid on them. The victims told police that they know the suspect.
It happened on the 600 block of Sherman Street.
Allentown police were able to get a warrant and he was arrested at his home.
Bell was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment.