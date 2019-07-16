



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The South Philadelphia bar that prompted the Stanley Cup champion’s soundtrack is now requesting a profit from the merchandise sold using the phrase “Play Gloria,” reports say. Laura Branigan’s 1982 hit “Gloria” became the St. Louis Blues’ post-game victory song after a cold night in January when a couple of players watched the Eagles NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at Jacks NYB in South Philly.

The team filed a trademark application in May for “Play Gloria,” covering t-shirt usages and then a second one for “Play Gloria!” on June 1 that covered a variety of merchandise, according to ESPN.

Rob McKinely, the bar’s attorney, contacted the Blues and other St. Louis companies about sharing the profits from the sales of “Play Gloria” merchandise. Some companies have been sent cease-and-desist letters. The Blues have not been sent one at this time.

McKinley told USA Today Sports that the “Play Gloria” brand created by Jacks NYB comes with a price for others making a profit off of it. He says it’s unfair for others to use the brand created by the bar if they are not getting any compensation for it.

“If you created the Nike swoosh and Nike comes over and says, ‘That’s a great idea, we’re going to take that and use it, promote millions of dollars and goods… but you get nothing,’ that’s unfair,” McKinley told USA Today Sports.

The Blues previously sold shirts with “Play Gloria” on them but ESPN says as of Friday they only had shirts reading “Gloria Gloria” for sale on their official website.

The Blues say the actions by the bar has nothing to do with them and did not comment on the situation.

Jacks NYB posted on Facebook last Friday denying the allegations they were suing the Blues and clarified their issue was with other merchandise companies, specifically Arch Apparel.

“We have never threatened to sue the St. Louis Blues ever!! And we challenge ANYONE to show us proof that we did, because we absolutely did not,” the Facebook post said.

Arch Apparel reportedly stopped selling “Play Gloria” apparel but began selling it again after speaking with a legal representative.