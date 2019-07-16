Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nurses at Hahnemann University Hospital are holding a so-called “funeral march” on Tuesday. They walked from the hospital to City Hall, carrying signs and a coffin.
Nurses are mourning what they say is the “inevitable loss of patient lives” if the hospital’s closure continues as scheduled.
Hahnemann serves more than 40,000 patients a year.
It’s scheduled to fully close in September.
Nurses are calling on Gov. Tom Wolf and Mayor Jim Kenney to use all available resources to keep the hospital open.
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders joined a rally outside the hospital on Monday to protest its closure.