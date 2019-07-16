PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced Tuesday that the death penalty, as applied, is unconstitutional in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The announcement comes after the DA’s office conducted a comprehensive review of 155 death sentences between 1978 and 2017.
“The death penalty is different. There is a higher degree of reliability needed,” Krasner said. “There is a qualitative difference between death and all other penalties for a lot of reasons, including it is irrevocable, that it is the ultimate punishment. What is not permitted is for it to be arbitrary, for it to be inconsistent.”
The DA’s office says it found grave inconsistencies and inequities, with 72% of the death sentences overturned post-conviction.
The office is now demanding an intervention by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.