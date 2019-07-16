



BLUE BELL, Pa. (CBS) — It’s a special week for 27 children who had organ transplants, all thanks to a camp in Blue Bell that was put together by the Gift of Life program. The camp is specially designed for children who have been saved by organ donations.

Celebrating survival & summer fun! cbs3 at 6, Camp Jeremy for #organTransplant patients & their siblings ⁦@Donors1⁩ . Find out why Jennifer & Noah share a special bond of gratefulness ⁦@CBSPhilly⁩ ⁦⁦@storyrd⁩ pic.twitter.com/KdDmfFIONA — Stephanie Stahl (@StahlCBS3) July 16, 2019

This week is more than cooling off on a hot summer day for those in attendance.

Camp Jeremy is a weeklong day camp for children who have had organ transplants and their siblings.

“This lets everybody have a great time, every day is something different,” Karen Keener said.

One of the campers is 13-year-old Noah Cambell, who had a liver transplant when he was a baby.

“I get to be more active with other people instead of being sick in the hospital, all day long,” he said.

Seventeen-year-old Jennifer Dunlea was born with cystic fibrosis.

“I was on the waiting list for maybe two months, I was really lucky,” she said. “Besides feeling like I can breathe for the first time in my life, it’s just great to know someone was so selfless that they would help someone else when they weren’t here anymore.”

Children at the camp are getting grown up lessons, about loss, living, being grateful and giving.

At the camp the children get to just enjoy summer fun and take a break from being transplant patients.

“Not many people our age have had organ transplants and been through what we have,” Jennifer said. “It’s nice to talk about it with someone who gets it.”

Camp Jeremy is named in memory of Jeremy Clemens, who had a heart transplant when he was 8 years old, but died at the age of 23.

He had been a camp counselor at Mermaid Country Day Camp.