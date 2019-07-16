  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, pets, Weather


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With the summer heat cranking up, the ASPCA is reminding pet parents and animal lovers how to keep pets safe and healthy during the summer’s scorching days. Even the healthiest pets can suffer from dehydration, heat stroke and sunburn if they’re overexposed to the heat.

Philadelphia Weather: Delaware Valley Could See Temperatures Reach 100 Degrees As Dangerous Heat On The Way

Here are just some of the ways animal lovers can help ensure their pets stay safe in the heat:

  • Give them plenty of fresh, clean water when it’s hot or humid outdoors.
  • Know the symptoms of overheating in pets.
  • Never leave your animals alone in a parked vehicle.

For a full list of ways to stay safe, click here.

