PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With the summer heat cranking up, the ASPCA is reminding pet parents and animal lovers how to keep pets safe and healthy during the summer’s scorching days. Even the healthiest pets can suffer from dehydration, heat stroke and sunburn if they’re overexposed to the heat.
Here are just some of the ways animal lovers can help ensure their pets stay safe in the heat:
- Give them plenty of fresh, clean water when it’s hot or humid outdoors.
- Know the symptoms of overheating in pets.
- Never leave your animals alone in a parked vehicle.
