  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMFamily Feud
    09:30 AMFamily Feud
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, North Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say a woman who says she was caught in the crossfire of a North Philadelphia shooting is now fighting for her life. The shooting happened on the 1900 block of Croskey Street around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Officers found a 46-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds to her back and rushed her to the hospital.

She is listed in critical condition at an area hospital.

The victim told police she heard people arguing right before she was shot.

1 Person Killed In Kensington Double Shooting, Officials Say 

Credit: CBS3

“She believes that she was struck by stray gunfire,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “She believes she was literally caught in the crossfire. She heard an argument and then heard the gunshots and realized she was shot twice in the back.”

Detectives found 14 shell casings from two separate guns on the sidewalk and in a nearby vacant lot.

Two parked cars were also hit by gunfire.

Investigators are now checking nearby surveillance cameras for clues.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s