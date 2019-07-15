PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say a woman who says she was caught in the crossfire of a North Philadelphia shooting is now fighting for her life. The shooting happened on the 1900 block of Croskey Street around 12:30 a.m. Monday.
Officers found a 46-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds to her back and rushed her to the hospital.
She is listed in critical condition at an area hospital.
The victim told police she heard people arguing right before she was shot.
1 Person Killed In Kensington Double Shooting, Officials Say
“She believes that she was struck by stray gunfire,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “She believes she was literally caught in the crossfire. She heard an argument and then heard the gunshots and realized she was shot twice in the back.”
Detectives found 14 shell casings from two separate guns on the sidewalk and in a nearby vacant lot.
Two parked cars were also hit by gunfire.
Investigators are now checking nearby surveillance cameras for clues.
No arrests have been made at this time.