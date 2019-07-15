  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Officials are warning Pennsylvania residents to check their rhododendrons plants due to possible exposure to a virus. The Department of Agriculture says Pennsylvania is among 28 states where stores received rhododendrons with possible Phytophthora ramorum exposure.

The bacteria causes an infectious disease in pants including rhododendron, mountain laurel, lilac, viburnum, and pieris.

Anyone who recently purchased the plants should monitor the plant for signs of infection, including leaf spots and shoot dieback.

Other problems may mimic the disease, but a lab test can confirm it.

If you suspect your plant may be infected contact the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture regional office for instructions on how to send in a sample for testing.

