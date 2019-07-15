



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Meek Mill returns to court Tuesday to argue that his 2008 conviction on gun and drug charges should be overturned. The Philadelphia rapper sat down with CBS This Morning’s Gayle King for an exclusive interview about his experience in the criminal justice system.

“If you take a drone right now in Philadelphia and you put it on the main line of the suburbs and the main line of the ghetto, you will see it’s two Americas,” Mill told King. “You will see chaos on one side and you will see people going to their mailboxes and kids coming from school on one side.”

Mill has asked that his decade-old drug and gun convictions be thrown out because of credibility issues with the officer who testified against him. His lawyers noted several other convictions involving the same officer have been thrown out by a different judge and the district attorney’s office supported the request.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said in May that Mill deserves a new trial with a different judge.

Krasner said Judge Genece Brinkley “created the appearance of partiality” and her court “abused its discretion” when sentencing the hip-hop artist to two to four years in prison in November 2017 for violating probation on a nearly 10-year-old gun charge. Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, was released from jail in April 2018 after serving almost five months of the sentence before the state Supreme Court ordered his release on bond.

You can watch part one of King’s two-part interview with Mill Tuesday on CBS This Morning starting a 7 a.m., right after Eyewitness News.

(©Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)