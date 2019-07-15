  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:GoFundMe Scam, Johnny Bobbitt, Katelyn McClure, Local, Local TV, Mark D'Amico


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Katelyn McClure, the woman who pleaded guilty to a GoFundMe scam involving an ex-boyfriend and a homeless veteran, is set to be sentenced on Monday. The 29-year-old could face four years in state prison.

McClure admits she and her boyfriend Mark D’Amico organized the GoFundMe plot to help homeless vet Johnny Bobbitt, who McClure said gave her his last $20 after she ran out of gas.

MUG SHOTS

FROM LEFT TO RIGHT: Mark D’Amico, Katelyn McClure and Johnny Bobbitt

McClure admits the story was not true.

The scam raised $400,000.

