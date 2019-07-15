Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Katelyn McClure, the woman who pleaded guilty to a GoFundMe scam involving an ex-boyfriend and a homeless veteran, is set to be sentenced on Monday. The 29-year-old could face four years in state prison.
McClure admits she and her boyfriend Mark D’Amico organized the GoFundMe plot to help homeless vet Johnny Bobbitt, who McClure said gave her his last $20 after she ran out of gas.
McClure admits the story was not true.
The scam raised $400,000.