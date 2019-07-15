PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The FBI is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest of a bank robbery suspect. This man was captured on security cameras inside PNC Bank on North 6th Street in North Philadelphia last Friday.
Authorities say the suspect is a black male, approximately 5-foot-7 with a medium build, a bald head and a beard. He was seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, blue sneakers, a backpack and glasses.
He is considered armed and dangerous.
Investigators say he presented a teller with a note which claimed he had a bomb. The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money.
Heavy Black Smoke Erupts From Boat Fire On Delaware River
The suspect then took off. A bomb was never displayed.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force at 215-418-4000.