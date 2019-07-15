PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — EA Sports released the player and team ratings for this year’s Madden NFL video game, causing Philadelphia Eagles fans to celebrate — and criticize — the ratings. For Madden NFL 20, the Eagles are the top-ranked team in the game, however, franchise quarterback Carson Wentz received a rating of 82 overall.
Eagles Sign Carson Wentz To 4-Year Contract Extension Worth Reported $128 Million
That rating has Wentz as the 13th overall best quarterback in the game and outside of the top-10 on the Eagles.
Wentz played in 11 games in 2018 and threw for just over 3,000 yards and 21 touchdowns before having his season cut short due to a back injury.
As for other Eagles players, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox is rated a 96 overall, which puts him at the second-best defensive player in the game. Tight end Zach Ertz is rated at a 93, and as for wide receivers, Alshon Jeffrey was rated an 87 overall and speedy DeSean Jackson came in at 85.
Watch: First Glimpse Of Eagles’ ‘Philly Special’ In Madden NFL 20
Another noteworthy rating was former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles coming in at 77.
Madden NFL 20 hits store shelves on Aug. 2.