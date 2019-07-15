  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Upper Dublin News, Upper Dublin Police

UPPER DUBLIN, Pa. (CBS) — Two dead dogs were found wrapped in a blanket on the side of the road in Upper Dublin Township over the weekend. Police say two Rottweiler dogs were found on the shoulder of the roadway on the 1400 block of Twining Road on Saturday, shortly after 7:30 a.m.

Upper Dublin Township police say there was no external trauma to either dog.

Police and the Montgomery County SPCA are working to try to determine a cause of death.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance to try to identify the dog owners or the people responsible for leaving the dead animals on the side of the road.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-646-2101.

