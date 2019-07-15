By CBS3 Staff
Ridley Township

RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Employees at a business in Ridley Township had to be decontaminated after a white substance was found in some mail. It happened around 10 a.m. on Monday inside the TransUnion offices on Chester Pike.

Officials say a worker found white powder in an envelope that was delivered to the office.

As a precaution, 11 employees were decontaminated by showers in a hazmat response trailer.

Tests performed later found the substance posed no threat.

It appeared to be a crushed pill.

