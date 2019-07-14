PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A violent weekend in West Philadelphia continued Sunday night when two women were victims of a double shooting, police say. The incident happened around 7:40 p.m. on the 5500 block of Winter Place, near 55th and Vine Streets, on Sunday.
Police say a 25-year-old woman suffered one gunshot wound to her stomach and was rushed to an area hospital in a private vehicle. She’s in stable condition.
A 31-year-old woman was shot twice – once in her left arm and once in her left shoulder – according to police. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
“We understand they’re both victims and they very well might be sisters,” Philadelphia Police Captain Thomas Davidson said.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Police remain on scene investigating the city’s latest shooting.
On Saturday, seven people were victims of a mass shooting during a basketball game and a party at Baker Playground. All seven victims are expected to survive.