By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman claims a man broke into her home and sexually assaulted her, according to police. The incident happened at her home on the corner of High and Ross Streets in Philadelphia’s East Germantown neighborhood.

The woman told police that after the assault, the man left her home through the window of her home.

She told authorities that she did not know her alleged attacker.

Police are investigating the incident as a home invasion and assault.

