



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Temple University celebrated the life and legacy of Lew Klein on Sunday. The broadcast pioneer died last month.

Klein helped produce landmark television and spent more than six decades teaching at Temple University. He was a Philadelphia media titan.

On Sunday, those who knew him best received the opportunity to share their stories.

Klein’s reach knew no bounds in Philadelphia, connecting and mentoring people throughout the broadcast industry as he helped define a new communicative path.

“The dynamism of his career, the people he affected whether it was kids, police officers, broadcasters, journalists, AD people, he never, ever forgot who he came from,” broadcast pioneer and former CBS 3 anchor Larry Kane said.

‘A Giant In Every Sense’: Philadelphia Broadcast Pioneer, Temple Icon Lew Klein Dies At 91

“All of the people that he helped, all of his friends there, I know how you must be feeling right now because I feel a huge loss in someone that I truly loved,” comedian and actor Bob Saget said.

When it came to naming Temple’s School of Media and Communications after Klein, the decision was easy.

“There’s really only one person for whom this school ought to be named and I’m looking at him. He grinned and then I said, but I can’t do it for free,” Temple University’s Lew Klein College of Media and Communication dean David Boardman said.

Klein’s wife and teammate in life Janet Klein summed up his life and impact.

“Lew belonged to all of you, simply as he was. He told me that you were all were additions to his life,” Janet Klein said.

Despite all of Klein’s accomplishments, his son Stephen said he was just dad – and that was the way Lew Klein liked it.

CBS3’s Dan Koob reports.