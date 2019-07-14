Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Have you ever wondered what determines if you’re a dog person? Maybe the choice of getting a dog isn’t up to us, but a decision our DNA makes.
Carol Erickson, an animal advocate for the PSPCA joined Eyewitness Mornings to discuss a new study that tested if DNA plays a role in people wanting a dog.
“I had always kind of thought that because it’s something that in my life I just naturally gravitated to. I don’t even have a conscious thought about [wanting a dog],” Erickson said.
