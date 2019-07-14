By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:CBS 3 Pet Project, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Have you ever wondered what determines if you’re a dog person? Maybe the choice of getting a dog isn’t up to us, but a decision our DNA makes.

Carol Erickson, an animal advocate for the PSPCA joined Eyewitness Mornings to discuss a new study that tested if DNA plays a role in people wanting a dog.

“I had always kind of thought that because it’s something that in my life I just naturally gravitated to. I don’t even have a conscious thought about [wanting a dog],” Erickson said.

Watch the video above for the full interview.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s