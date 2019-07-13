Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Seven people are injured after police say they were shot during a neighborhood basketball game in West Philadelphia. The incident happened around 9 p.m. at 54th Street and Lansdowne Avenue in the city’s Overbrook neighborhood on Saturday night.
Police say six victims were rushed to area hospitals and placed in stable condition. The seventh victim’s condition is unknown at this time, according to police.
No known arrests have been made at this time.
An investigation remains ongoing.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.