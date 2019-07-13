BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Authorities say a man climbed to the top of a former Bethlehem Steel Corp. blast furnace and refused to come down. This prompted an evacuation of the arts and entertainment venue at the eastern Pennsylvania site.
The nonprofit ArtsQuest said in a Twitter message Saturday that the “emergency situation” that began Friday night was still going on, and the SteelStacks campus remained closed.
An outdoor concert had been scheduled but about 1,500 people were evacuated after the man climbed up the furnace shortly before 7 p.m. Friday and perched several hundred feet above the venue.
Police released a photo and asked the public’s help in identifying the man, who balanced precariously on a single steel beam for hours. Police officers climbed to a platform below the man and were talking to him.
“Throughout the evening the Bethlehem Crisis Negotiation Team, two of the members, have been communicating with him, attempting to negotiate with him to come down peacefully,” Bethlehem Police Chief Mark DiLuzio said. “we are asking the general public to please stay out of this area, we dont want to supply this man with an audience and give him some time and space so we can negotiate with him and ends this peacefully.”
