PALMER TOWNSHIP, Pa (CBS) — The 80-year-old man from Palmer Township accused of killing his wife has been arrested in Colorado, according to officials. Police say Edgar Himel was taken into custody in Sterling, Colorado around 1 a.m. Saturday after an arrest warrant was issued for him on July 10.
Palmer Township Police Sgt. Timothy Ruoff says Himel had been staying at hotels in Nebraska and Wyoming before he was captured in Colorado by the Sterling Police Department.
‘She Didn’t Deserve It’: Search Continues For 80-Year-Old Man Suspected Of Killing Wife Inside Palmer Township Home
Himel fled the state after he was accused of shooting and killing his 66-year-old wife, Penny VanTassel-Himel inside their Northampton County home.
Police say the car that he allegedly stole from his late wife was in the hotel parking lot where he was apprehend.
Himel will be extradited to Pennsylvania to face a homicide charge.