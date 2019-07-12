PLAINFIELD, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a raccoon that set on fire while it was trapped inside a cage. Union County prosecutors announced Friday that the dead animal was found July 4 in Plainfield.
Its body was in a cage that was on the curb of a city home.
Firefighters also found two other raccoons unharmed in separate cages that were discovered outside the home.
Authorities say it appears that some type of accelerant was used to set the raccoon on fire, but they haven’t determined what the substance was. They say those responsible could face animal cruelty charges.
“The investigation to date has revealed that all of the cages were set up at the home by a contracted pest control company last month. An accelerant is believed to have been used to set the trapped raccoon on fire, although what specific type of substance was used remains under investigation,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Plainfield Police at 908-753-3131 or the prosecutor’s office at 908-527-4670.