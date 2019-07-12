



DOUGLASS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A pregnant mother and young son killed in Berks County have been identified. Pam Snyder and Preston Dray were swept away in Thursday’s flash floods.

Friends say Snyder, 31, was a good person, a great neighbor and a fantastic mother to her son. Tragedy struck just days away from Snyder welcoming her second child.

“She was very excited. The nursery was just finished. The baby shower was this Sunday,” Miranda Bildstein said.

Bildstein is Snyder’s neighbor and coworker at Brookside Family Restaurant.

“She was so sweet all the time, bubbly. I don’t think I’ve ever seen Pam in a bad mood. She was always happy,” Bildstein said.

Police say Snyder attempted to drive through a flooded roadway when her vehicle was overcome and swept up by a flash flood near the Manatawny Creek in Douglass Township in Berks County Thursday.

The overflowing water carried her car half a mile, according to police. She called emergency responders, but authorities were unable to locate her and her 9-year-old son for five hours.

Family did not want to speak on camera, but said they’re left to pick up the pieces. Bildstein agrees.

“Just how sweet she was and how she’ll be dearly missed by everyone she met,” Bildstein said.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family.

CBS3’s Dan Koob reports