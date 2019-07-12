Comments
DOUGLASS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Police have identified a pregnant mother and her 9-year-old son who were killed after being washed away by floodwaters in the Manatawny Creek in Douglass Township Thursday. Douglass Township Police Chief John Dzurek identified the victims as 31-year-old Pamela Snyder, who was eight months pregnant, and her son, Preston Dray.
Dzurek says the car was swept down the Manatawny Creek for about a half-mile on Thursday, while the woman was on the phone with emergency officials. The call dropped, and emergency workers found the Mazda 3 nearly five hours later.
Thursday’s storms caused flash flooding in many areas and knocked down trees and power lines in other areas, causing travel problems and scattered power outages.
A GoFundMe has been set up for the family.
