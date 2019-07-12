BREAKING:Police ID Pregnant Woman, 9-Year-Old Son Killed After Being Swept Away In Berks County Floodwaters
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Douglass Township news, Local, Local TV


DOUGLASS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Police have identified a pregnant mother and her 9-year-old son who were killed after being washed away by floodwaters in the Manatawny Creek in Douglass Township Thursday. Douglass Township Police Chief John Dzurek identified the victims as 31-year-old Pamela Snyder, who was eight months pregnant, and her son, Preston Dray.

Dzurek says the car was swept down the Manatawny Creek for about a half-mile on Thursday, while the woman was on the phone with emergency officials. The call dropped, and emergency workers found the Mazda 3 nearly five hours later.

Thursday’s storms caused flash flooding in many areas and knocked down trees and power lines in other areas, causing travel problems and scattered power outages.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s