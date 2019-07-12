PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies are getting set to honor another member of the 2008 World Series championship team. Former first baseman Ryan Howard will be honored with a pre-game celebration on Sunday, July 14 as he officially retires a Phillie.
Back in 2018, Howard announced his retirement from baseball in a letter for The Player’s Tribune, titled “Thank you, Philadelphia.”
Howard played all 13 years of his Major League career with the Phillies. During that time he was selected to three All-Star games, won the 2005 National League Rookie of the Year, the 2006 NL MVP and the 2006 Silver Slugger Award.
Phillies All-Star Catcher J.T. Realmuto, Wife Celebrate Second Child
Also known as the “Big Piece,” Howard electrified the fans of Philadelphia with 382 towering home runs which is second all-time in team history. He also ranks third in all-time runs batted in with 1,194.
Those in attendance for Sunday’s game against the Washington Nationals will receive a Howard bobble figurine to celebrate his retirement. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m., with the ceremony scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m..
This is the third player to be honored by the team following second baseman Chase Utley and shortstop Jimmy Rollins.