WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — From cotton candy to curly fries and funnel cake, there is no shortage of food on the Wildwood Boardwalk. When it comes to pizza, there are a few popular stops shore-goers flock too.
If you know Wildwood, you know and love Sam’s Pizza Palace. The tradition continues at Sam’s as a family affair.
“Sam’s actually started as a steakhouse on 24th Street. It began in 1957 by Sam Sperra and he was actually famous for his pizza, so he stopped making steaks and started making pizza,” manager Toni Fuscellaro said.
And after all these years, people still go crazy for the pizza.
