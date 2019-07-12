WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — It’s as much a part of the fabric of the Jersey Shore as ice cream and funnel cake. Biking at the beach is how so many shore-goers start their day, and in the Wildwoods, it’s easy to see why.
“Whether you’re going to check out the scenery or go for ice cream or play mini-golf, there are so many things to do,” Scott Chamber, the owner of Zippy’s Bike Shop, said. “Bike racks all over the island, it just makes it that much easier.”
Taste With Tori: Go Hog Wild With Bay Side Views At The Surfing Pig In The Wildwoods
If you need a bike to get around on, Zippy’s Bike Shop has you covered.
They even have electric bikes which have been gaining popularity over the last couple of years.
These can get put to good use on the boardwalk which stretches over two-and-a-half miles and is open to ride until noon each day.
Watch the video to see more on the bike scene down in Wildwood.