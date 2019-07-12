PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Hundreds lined the streets of Philadelphia on Friday, protesting weekend raids planned to round up undocumented immigrants in the Delaware Valley and beyond. People are pushing back against the Trump administration’s stance on border detention and its aggressive deportation tactics.

The House Oversight and Reform Committee is examining the policies, including how long children are being held and how ICE raids are being conducted.

These are issues that brought many demonstrators to Friday’s rally that started at the Pennsylvania Convention Center and made its way around Center City.

“Today we are here to stop ICE and bring national awareness to what is going on nationally. The attacks on immigrants are continuing and rising and how important it is for the community is here and we’re not afraid,” demonstrator Nicole Baneles said.

“I’m 20 years old. I’m married to my wife. My wife Kimberly, she’s actually an undocumented immigrant. We’ve been together for nine years. I’ve just seen how far DACA kids and also immigrants can impact our society,” protester Giovanni Negron said. “This is a love of my life, it really is. If her family was impacted by this, then my whole life would be destroyed.”

“It is very dear and near to my heart to just see everyone come together for one cause, for the children. This means everything for me,” Kimberly said.

Many of those marching Friday came from across Pennsylvania and around the United States to join in the nationwide Lights For Liberty rally.

The march began at the Convention Center and ended at the ICE offices located at 8th and Arch Streets in Center City.

Protesters are calling for even more rallies around the country in the days to come.