



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One down, two more to go. The Philadelphia Flyers on Friday night re-signed forward Scott Laughton to a two-year contract extension carrying an annual average value of $2.3 million. Laughton was one of the Flyers remaining restricted free agents left unsigned.

Laughton’s extension will take the 2012 first-round pick into unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2021.

The extension avoids arbitration, which was scheduled for July 30.

The 24-year-old is coming off a career season, setting career highs with 12 goals, 20 assists and 30 points in 82 games in 2018-19. He established himself as one of the Flyers’ key penalty killers on a unit that overall left much to be desired, averaging 2 minutes and 15 seconds on the PK last season.

Paul Holmgren Steps Aside As Flyers President, Moves Into Senior Adviser Role To Comcast Spectacor CEO Dave Scott

Laughton figures to anchor the Flyers’ fourth line but has the ability to play wing, which puts him in the conversation for the vacant third-line wing opening.

He’s missed just one game in the past two seasons while collecting 52 of his 79 career points. Overall, he has 31 career goals in 272 regular-season games.

With Laughton signed, Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher now shifts his focus to re-signing defenseman Ivan Provorov and right wing Travis Konecny.

Nicolas Aubé-Kubel is also an RFA but falls lower on the priority list.