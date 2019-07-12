



OLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Berks County are trying to figure out who is stealing exotic birds from targeted locations in Oley Township. This comes after six birds were taken in the last six months.

For decades, Diane’s Pet Center in Saint Lawrence, Berks County, has been a community staple, a place pet lovers can purchase fish, reptiles, birds and anything else you’d need to keep them healthy and happy.

“I’ve been at this location since 1975,” Diane Stetler said. “I love animals. That’s why I do it. That’s why I still do it.”

That’s also why Stetler is still shaken by a brazen theft, which happened back in February.

“You get to love these animal and it breaks your heart, excuse me, when people steal them,” Stetler said.

That’s when at least two people broke down her door in the middle of the night and got away with pet supplies and an exotic parrot she was watching for a customer.

“I was devastated,” she said.

Stetler’s store was the first store robbed back in February but since then, there have been two more thefts all targeting parrots.

On May 27, the owner of an auto shop in Reading was robbed and his pet parrot snatched around 2 a.m.

And just this week some time between 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. on Wednesday, two parrots were taken from the Oley Turnpike Petting Zoo.

Police released pictures and investigators believe all three crimes are likely connected.

“They’re doing it for someone else,” Stetler said. “They’re buying or stealing these birds for someone else.”

Through Central Berks Regional Police are investigating, they don’t have any solid leads, which is why Stetler is begging for help, worried these bird nappers may strike again.

“I hope they put them in jail, I really do,” she said, “because it has got to be stopped.”

Anyone with information about these incidents is being asked to contact police at 610-779-1100.