PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At least eight people were injured when a vehicle hit pedestrians and another car just outside of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Center City on Friday afternoon. The accident occurred at 10th and Sansom Streets.
The hospital says that two people are in serious condition, one is in fair condition and another five are being evaluated.
The hospital’s nursing staff went out to the scene to help the victims.
There’s no word on what caused the accident.
