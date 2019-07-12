  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMLove Island
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Thomas Jefferson Hospital


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At least seven people were injured when a vehicle hit pedestrians and another car just outside of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Center City on Friday afternoon. The accident occurred at 10th and Sansom Streets.

(credit: CBS3)

Police say a 68-year-old man was driving a black Dodge Challenger southbound on 10th Street when he jumped the curb and struck three people. He then crossed Sansom Street and hit a family of three in a blue Nissan Rogue.

The 68-year-old man is in stable condition at Jefferson Hospital.

A 51-year-old woman and a 39-year-old woman are in critical condition. A 64-year-old woman is in extremely critical condition. All three are in Jefferson Hospital.

The family of three — a 31-year-old man, a 57-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man — were placed in critical condition.

The hospital’s nursing staff went out to the scene to help the victims.

(credit: CBS3)

There’s no word on what caused the accident.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s