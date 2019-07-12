PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At least six people were injured when a vehicle hit pedestrians and another car just outside of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Center City on Friday afternoon. The accident occurred at 10th and Sansom Streets.
Police say a 68-year-old man was driving a black Dodge Challenger southbound on 10th Street when he jumped the curb and struck three people. He then crossed Sansom Street and hit a family of three in a blue Nissan Rogue.
The 68-year-old man is in stable condition at Jefferson Hospital.
A 51-year-old woman and a 39-year-old woman are in critical condition. A 64-year-old woman is in extremely critical condition. All three are in Jefferson Hospital.
The family of three — a 31-year-old man, a 57-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man — were placed in stable condition.
The hospital’s nursing staff went out to the scene to help the victims.
There’s no word on what caused the accident.
