BREAKING:National Weather Service Confirms Tornado Touched Down In Mount Laurel On Thursday Night
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Oley news


OLEY, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Authorities say a 5-year-old boy has died while playing in a stormwater retention basin on a family farm in Berks County. Andrew Martin was playing with some other boys in several feet of water that had collected Thursday in the basin in Oley after a day of heavy rains.

They were in a small kayak or paddle board that flipped over about 8:15 p.m.

The boys who were with Martin ran into the family home to get help and a parent called 911. But Martin was unconscious in the pond when responders arrived and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Authorities say the death was not related to the flash flooding that occurred throughout region on Thursday.

An investigation into the death is ongoing.

In a separate incident, a pregnant woman and her 9-year-old son died after being washed away by floodwaters in Douglass Township, Berks County on Thursday.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s