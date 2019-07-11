WATCH: Warminster Township Police Officer's Quick Actions Save Driver Having Seizure

Comments
WARMINSTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A Warminster Township police officer acted fast to save a man’s life after he spotted the driver having a seizure, and the incident was all caught on dashcam video. Officer Ryan Bunda was on patrol Tuesday morning near County Line and Newtown Roads when he says a passenger in a truck started waving his arms, trying to get his attention.
That’s when Bunda says he noticed the driver in that truck was having a seizure. He quickly got out of his patrol car and ran towards the truck.
Dashcam footage shows as Bunda opens the driver’s door and presses on the brakes. The officer was able to stop the truck before it went into opposing traffic.
With the help of a Huntington Valley firefighter, the two carried the driver to a safe area where they called for medical assistance.
“Officer Bunda’s rapid and decisive actions were both heroic and lifesaving. Great Job Officer Bunda and Thank you for your service,” the Warminster Township Department said in a release.